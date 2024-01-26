This is the story of twin sisters who were sold at birth at a hospital in Georgia. One can say, it was a TikTok video that reunited them years later. Amy and Ano are identical twins. Within hours of their birth, they were taken from their mother and sold to separate families, BBC reported. There were among thousands of babies who were stolen from hospitals in Georgia and sold. The twins have now travelled from Georgia to Germany to find out their reality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The story of how Amy and Ano found each other starts when they were 12 years old. Amy Khvitia was a TV programme, Georgia's Got Talent. There she saw a girl dancing the jive who looked exactly like her, in fact, identical. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cut to seven years later, 19-year-old Amy posted a video of herself with blue hair getting her eyebrow pierced on TikTok. Two hundred miles away in Tbilisi, Ano Sartania, was sent the video by a friend. She thought it was "cool that she looks like me".

As told by BBC, Ano then tried to find the girl with the pierced eyebrow online. All her attempts went in vain. Then she shared the video on a university WhatsApp group to see if anyone could help. Someone who knew Amy saw the message and connected them on Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amy instantly knew Ano was the girl she had seen all those years ago on Georgia's Got Talent. "I have been looking for you for so long!" she messaged. "Me too," Ano said in her reply.

The discovery As they started speaking to each other, they found it strange that "they had a lot in common". "Every time I learned something new about Ano, things got stranger," Amy was quoted by BBC as saying. Later, when Amy and Ano saw each other for the first time in person, "it was like looking in a mirror". Amy said, "I am her and she is me."

When they confronted their families, they learned that they had been adopted, separately, a few weeks apart in 2002. "Digging deeper, the twins found the details on their official birth certificates, including the date they were born, were wrong," BBC reported.

Upon the discovery, Amy's mother said a friend told her there was an unwanted baby at the local hospital. She would have to pay the doctors and then she she could take her home and raise her as her own. This made the twins wonder if their biological parents had sold them for profit.

All the way to Germany Amy found a Facebook group dedicated to reuniting Georgian families with children who were suspected to have been illegally adopted at birth. She shared her story on that group. There was a woman in Germany who replied.

The woman said her mother had given birth to twin girls in Kirtskhi Maternity Hospital in 2002. She informed them that the mother was told the twins had died. However. she now had some doubts. DNA tests revealed that the girl from the Facebook group was their sister, and was living with their birth mother, Aza, in Germany.

Amy and Ano met their birth mother in the hotel in Leipzig, Germany. A photo published by the BBC, shows Aza meeting her long-lost twins. The image shows tears streaming down Amy's face. However, Ano seemed to remain stoic and unwavering.

The twins were quoted as saying that their mother explained to them that she had been ill after giving birth and fell into a coma. When she awoke, hospital staff told her that shortly after the babies were born, they had died. She said that meeting Amy and Ano has given her life new meaning. Although they are not close, they are still in touch, BBC said.

ALSO READ: Hospital staff in Mysuru arrested for stealing babies for illegal adoption {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Georgia's stolen children' The Facebook group used by Amy, Vedzeb - which means "I'm searching" in Georgian - has a number of posts from mothers who said hospital staff told them their babies had died, but later discovered the deaths weren't recorded and their children could still be alive, BBC reported. The group has more than 230,000 members. It was set up by journalist Tamuna Museridze in 2021 after she discovered she was adopted, the report said.

While Tamuna initiated the group to search for her own family, the group ended up exposing a baby trafficking scandal that affected tens of thousands of people and spanning decades. In 2022, the Georgian government launched an investigation into historic child trafficking.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!