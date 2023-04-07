Solid US jobs data keeps Fed on track for rate hike in May6 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:17 PM IST
- The US economy added 236,000 jobs in March, and has averaged gains of 345,000 per month during the first quarter, well above the level the central bank sees as consistent with its 2% inflation goal
An historically low U.S. unemployment rate and rising wages will likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point next month, as risks of a financial crisis ease while concern about inflation remains high.
