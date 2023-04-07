Solid US jobs data keeps Fed on track for rate hike in May

Payroll provider UKG said shift work among its sample of 35,000 firms fell 1.6% in March, a non-seasonally adjusted figure that Dave Gilbertson, a vice president at the company, said indicated overall job growth that was positive but not "as overheated as it has been." Job gains in January and February were larger than anticipated and produced a brief moment when Fed officials thought they might have to return to larger rate increases, a sentiment that died after the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.