Some Americans likely to need Covid-19 vaccine booster: Dr Fauci1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2021, 07:12 PM IST
Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, said top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppresant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.
More details awaited
