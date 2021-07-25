Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Some Americans likely to need Covid-19 vaccine booster: Dr Fauci

Some Americans likely to need Covid-19 vaccine booster: Dr Fauci

Premium
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci
1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Livemint

Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, said top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppresant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.

More details awaited

