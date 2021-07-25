Some Americans likely to need Covid-19 vaccine booster: Dr Fauci

Some Americans likely to need Covid-19 vaccine booster: Dr Fauci1 min read . 07:12 PM IST
Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, said top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
Americans who are immune-compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, said top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.
"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppresant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.
"Those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, auto-immune diseases, that are on immunosuppresant regimens, those are the kind of individuals that if there's going to be a third booster, which might likely happen, would be among first the vulnerable," Fauci said during a CNN interview.
More details awaited
More details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!