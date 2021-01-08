Subscribe
Some CEOs fire rioters, call for president Trump's removal from office
Some CEOs fire rioters, call for president Trump’s removal from office

5 min read . 10:14 AM IST Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal

  • Statements denouncing violence at Capitol give way to more action

In the wake of the riot at the Capitol, companies moved to cut ties with President Trump and his supporters and fired workers who participated.

Facebook Inc. banned Mr. Trump indefinitely and Canada-based Shopify Inc. closed online stores associated with Mr. Trump’s campaign and businesses. Publisher Simon & Schuster said it would drop a coming book by Sen. Josh Hawley, a key backer of Mr. Trump’s election claims. Dozens more executives and trade groups denounced the takeover of the Capitol and called for the removal of the president.

