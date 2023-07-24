‘Some countries under pressure…’ Taliban says US obstacle to international recognition of Afghanistan3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Taliban-appointed defence minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid accuses the US of obstructing international recognition of Afghanistan and denies Taliban cooperation with the US in fighting Al-Qaeda. He calls for countries not under US pressure to recognize Afghanistan.
Taliban has said that it considers the United States an obstacle to the international recognition of Afghanistan, a report by ToloNews stated.
