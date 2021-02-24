Some Covid-19 tests can help flag UK variant

Some Covid-19 tests can help flag UK variant6 min read . 12:44 AM IST
A handful of tests can’t detect part of the highly transmissible variant’s genetic code. That’s helping authorities track it
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A handful of tests can’t detect part of the highly transmissible variant’s genetic code. That’s helping authorities track it
The highly transmissible Covid-19 virus variant that first emerged in the U.K. can partially evade a commonly used coronavirus test. Some health authorities are using that fact to their advantage.
As more-transmissible variants emerge as a concern in the fight against the virus, the vast majority of Covid-19 diagnostic tests haven’t been affected. But for a handful, including one from diagnostics giant Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a section of the test can’t pick up on variants including the U.K. variant that have a specific mutation, the company, laboratories and health officials who have processed its tests said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.