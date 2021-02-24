Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Some Covid-19 tests can help flag UK variant
Viruses mutate constantly as they replicate and spread

Some Covid-19 tests can help flag UK variant

6 min read . 12:44 AM IST Brianna Abbott, The Wall Street Journal

A handful of tests can’t detect part of the highly transmissible variant’s genetic code. That’s helping authorities track it

The highly transmissible Covid-19 virus variant that first emerged in the U.K. can partially evade a commonly used coronavirus test. Some health authorities are using that fact to their advantage.

As more-transmissible variants emerge as a concern in the fight against the virus, the vast majority of Covid-19 diagnostic tests haven’t been affected. But for a handful, including one from diagnostics giant Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a section of the test can’t pick up on variants including the U.K. variant that have a specific mutation, the company, laboratories and health officials who have processed its tests said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Supreme Court denies Trump bid to block access to tax, financial records

5 min read . 12:37 AM IST

Mumbai: MMRDA approves 12.96k cr budget for 2021-22

1 min read . 12:25 AM IST

Feels like homecoming: Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021

Covid-19: UK govt sticks to vaccine target even as pace of rollout drops

1 min read . 23 Feb 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.