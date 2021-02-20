This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some covid-19 vaccines are effective after one dose, can be stored in normal freezers, data shows
6 min read.12:12 PM ISTJared S. Hopkins, The Wall Street Journal
In a win for global vaccination goals, BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is shown to generate strong response with one dose and to maintain potency in standard freezers for two weeks
Efforts to vaccinate the world’s population against Covid-19 got a boost Friday after research showed that some vaccines provide strong, one-dose protection, and that one of the vaccines can now be stored in normal freezers instead of ultra-cold ones.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE generates robust immunity after one dose, according to new research out of Israel, and further data showed that the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca PLC vaccine similarly prevented Covid-19 when doses were spaced three months apart.