Some Democratic lawmakers push for wealth tax on New York billionaires

Some Democratic lawmakers push for wealth tax on New York billionaires5 min read . 01:13 PM IST
State lawmakers search for revenues as the state faces an $8.2 billion deficit
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
State lawmakers search for revenues as the state faces an $8.2 billion deficit
New York state lawmakers are considering an unprecedented form of wealth tax as they search for revenues to plug a budget hole exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
A growing coalition of unions, progressive advocacy groups and Democratic officials has endorsed a slate of six revenue bills, including a so-called mark-to-market tax on billionaires, which would require them to pay capital-gains taxes each year as their assets appreciate, even if they don’t sell.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.