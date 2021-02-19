Subscribe
Home >News >World >Some Democratic lawmakers push for wealth tax on New York billionaires
The US dollar

Some Democratic lawmakers push for wealth tax on New York billionaires

5 min read . 01:13 PM IST Jimmy Vielkind, The Wall Street Journal

State lawmakers search for revenues as the state faces an $8.2 billion deficit

New York state lawmakers are considering an unprecedented form of wealth tax as they search for revenues to plug a budget hole exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

A growing coalition of unions, progressive advocacy groups and Democratic officials has endorsed a slate of six revenue bills, including a so-called mark-to-market tax on billionaires, which would require them to pay capital-gains taxes each year as their assets appreciate, even if they don’t sell.

