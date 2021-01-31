Some GameStop investors got in with one goal—to pay off debt

Some GameStop investors got in with one goal—to pay off debt4 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Now with the stock price dipping, the focus turns to when to sell
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Now with the stock price dipping, the focus turns to when to sell
Some investors took a flier on GameStop Corp. stock in hopes they would make enough money to pay down debt. Now, after a wild January featuring a 1,625% rise, comes the hard part: deciding when to sell.
With the hot stock dipping on Thursday, the question has become more urgent.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.