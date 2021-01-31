Subscribe
Home >News >World >Some GameStop investors got in with one goal—to pay off debt
Photo: Reuters

Some GameStop investors got in with one goal—to pay off debt

4 min read . 04:30 PM IST Julia Carpenter , The Wall Street Journal

Now with the stock price dipping, the focus turns to when to sell

Some investors took a flier on GameStop Corp. stock in hopes they would make enough money to pay down debt. Now, after a wild January featuring a 1,625% rise, comes the hard part: deciding when to sell.

With the hot stock dipping on Thursday, the question has become more urgent.

