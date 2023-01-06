‘Some habits are..,’ Elon Musk on old tweet saying no more political comments

‘Some habits are..,’ Elon Musk on old tweet saying no more political comments3 min read . 09:02 AM IST
- Elon Musk also shared a poll asking if he should stay out of politics or keep shooting his feet wherein majority vote for the latter.
Elon Musk on 6 January shared an old tweet from 2013 wherein he had decided to not make any political comments. However, in years till now, it just doesn't look like he has followed what he said. Agreeing to this, he said that some habits are hard to break.
This tweet comes on his recent support to Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, again using his social media platform to weigh in on US politics and back an old friend and ally. On 5 January, Musk in a tweet wrote, “Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker."
Musk’s tweet came as the Republican standoff over who should lead their narrow House majority. The US House has adjourned without electing a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy failed to win a majority of votes across 11 ballots over three days in his push to become House speaker, CNN reported. No other business can move forward until a speaker is elected. Lawmakers voted five times on Thursday. However, McCarthy was unable to secure the majority of votes needed for being elected as the speaker. He was not able to secure a majority of votes despite offering major concessions to his hardline conservative opponents on Wednesday, as per the news report. It is now the longest speaker contest in 164 years.
Musk was highly criticised for his support for McCarthy. Some known personalities commented on his post saying, “Twitter needs a button called ‘Who Asked You."
Justin Amash, Member of Congress, wrote, “No. Kevin McCarthy embodies everything people hate about politics. He’s unprincipled, dishonest, vindictive, and focused solely on gaining and maintaining power." Author Juanita Broaddrick commented, “Are you messing with us to see our responses?"
One user other commented, “Your desperation to enter the culture war is counter-productive to your business goals. Why induce *either* half of the US to dislike you? so needless. You really can’t see it???"
Some other commented, “Disagree wholeheartedly. We need new leaders who will close the borders, make the Fed’s obey the laws, leaders who put Americans First & won’t put us Trillions of dollars in debt. Leaders who want fair elections not Rigged elections. Not McCarthy."
Seeing criticism on his support for McCarthy, Musk shared a poll asking if he should "Stay out of politics" or "Keep shooting his feet." Even after criticism, 57.2 percent voted saying he should Keep shooting his feet while, 42.8 percent said he should stay out of politics.
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Musk has come to McCarthy’s aid. Shortly after Musk bought Twitter, he tweeted his support for Republicans in November’s midterm elections. Musk also appeared at a McCarthy fundraiser in Wyoming over the summer and Bloomberg reported that Musk has given $129,000 to committees connected to McCarthy, more than to any other politician.
Musk’s increasingly active role in US politics raises questions about the influence wielded by the chief executive of several companies, including Twitter, Tesla Inc and SpaceX, with implications for federal policy and national security.
He had also used his Twitter account with 124.6 million followers to opine on the war in Ukraine, an attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband and other political events and trends.
McCarthy has also helped Musk in the past and referred to the Twitter executive as one of his good friends. McCarthy was one of the very early supporters of SpaceX when Musk was still vying for Pentagon contracts.
Earlier on 5 January, Twitter's head of trust and safety confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday saying that the company will reverse its 2019 ban on political ads. The company tweeted on Tuesday it would relax its advertising policy for "cause-based ads" in the United States and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets. The change brings Twitter's policies closer to Meta Platform's Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube, which allow political advertising. One platform that still bans political ads is Chinese video app TikTok.
(With inputs from agencies)
