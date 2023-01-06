‘Some habits are..,’ Elon Musk on old tweet saying no more political comments

Musk’s tweet came as the Republican standoff over who should lead their narrow House majority. The US House has adjourned without electing a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy failed to win a majority of votes across 11 ballots over three days in his push to become House speaker, CNN reported. No other business can move forward until a speaker is elected. Lawmakers voted five times on Thursday. However, McCarthy was unable to secure the majority of votes needed for being elected as the speaker. He was not able to secure a majority of votes despite offering major concessions to his hardline conservative opponents on Wednesday, as per the news report. It is now the longest speaker contest in 164 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}