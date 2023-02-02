‘Some issue…’: Elon Musk's test identifies problem with locked Twitter account
- Elon Musk also informed that the company will address the same next week.
After receiving complaints regarding the engagement through public and private posts, Elon Musk on Wednesday locked his own account to test the same and cited that there are some “issues with the system". He also informed that the company will address the same next week.
