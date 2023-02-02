After receiving complaints regarding the engagement through public and private posts, Elon Musk on Wednesday locked his own account to test the same and cited that there are some “issues with the system". He also informed that the company will address the same next week.

On Tuesday, right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong tweeted that a tweet sent when his account was set to private, had a far greater reach than the same tweet posted when his account was set to public. Musk was quick to respond that this was “extremely concerning" and later pledged to conduct his own experiment.

Later to test the same, he locked his account and informed the same on Twitter. “Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones," he tweeted shortly after 6:00 a.m. London time.

It’s the latest in a series of experiments Musk has conducted since he bought Twitter for $44 billion in late October, which included using a Twitter poll to ask people if he should stay on as CEO and switching the timeline to default to an algorithmic feed.

Since the $44-billion takeover, Musk has been under fire for several of his policies. He has focused on reducing costs by laying off half the workforce and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

He said that the steps were necessary to justify the expensive takeover.

Twitter has also seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue. Musk in November also pointed out that Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Musk had previously said that the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create "the everything app", a service that would offer social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping. Prior to Musk's takeover, Twitter in early 2021 was exploring allowing its users to receive tips, or digital payments, from their followers.