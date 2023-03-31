Google in January this year announced its plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs and joined other tech giants in scaling back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation. Now a report by the Sunday Times has stated that, some laid off Google employees its Ireland office may get severance pay worth over €300,000 which is about ₹2.60 crore.

As per the report, the layoff affected 240 workers in Ireland. Of these 240 laid off employees, 85 employees were from sales, 80 from tech and 75 were from the support services. The job losses represented a 4.3 percent cut in Google’s 5,500-strong Irish workforce. The report by Sunday Times further added that severance package could include six weeks of wages for every year an employee worked at the company.

It further stated that the long-serving laid off employees could be in line for a significant severance pay. As per the report, employees who served in the company since 2003, the time when operations began, could earn severance pay worth €300,000.

Earlier, when CEO Sundar Pichai announced regarding the layoff he said that he was ‘deeply sorry’ about the situation. The email - uploaded to the company's website - also included severance package details in line with local norms.

According to Pichai's email, laid off employees in the US would be paid for the full notification period (minimum 60 days) and offered six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support. “We’ll also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. We’ll pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time," the email added.

Earlier, some reports suggested that many of Google's former employees will get a far smaller severance package than initially projected. The company had reportedly counted stock grants twice - with many laid off employees receiving tens of thousands of dollars less than expected.

“The severance package that we explained in the support site, detailed documentation and publicly was correct, but it was inaccurately reflected in the email we sent," the company reportedly wrote in a fresh email three weeks after the layoffs. According to a Business Insider report, the tech giant had apologised to former employees, noting that its initial email had mentioned an incorrect number of stocks.