31 Mar 2023
Google in January this year announced its plans to cut more than 12,000 jobs and joined other tech giants in scaling back operations amid a weakening global economy and rising inflation. Now a report by the Sunday Times has stated that, some laid off Google employees its Ireland office may get severance pay worth over €300,000 which is about ₹2.60 crore.
