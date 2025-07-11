Some of Iran’s enriched uranium survived American ‘bunker buster’ bomb attacks: Israel

An Israeli official claimed that some of Iran’s underground stockpile of near-bomb-grade enriched uranium survived American and Israeli attacks last month.

They may now be “accessible to Iranian nuclear engineers,” the official told the New York Times.

Parts of Iran came under attack from the US and Israel after Israle launched a barrage of atttacks against the Islamic Republic on June 13.

During the conflict in mid-June, US intelligence officials reportedly said they had seen no evidence of a move by Iran to weaponise its stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium.

The US struck two of Iran’s most critical enrichment sites with 30,000-pound bunker-busting bombs and aimed a barrage of submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles at a third site, where the fuel could be converted for use in weapons, report added.

In a briefing for reporters on Wednesday evening, the Israeli official did not express concern about the assessment that some of the stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium, stored in casks, had survived the attack.

The official, and other Israelis with access to the country’s intelligence findings, said any attempts by Iran to recover it would almost certainly be detected — and there would be time to attack the facilities again.

Western intelligence officials confirmed the Israeli assessment, saying that they believed much of the stockpile was buried under rubble in Iran’s nuclear laboratory at Isfahan and potentially other sites, the New York Times reported.

One of the officials concurred that the US or Israel would know if the Iranians tried to retrieve the enriched uranium. Such a move, the official said, would surely invite a renewed Israeli bombing attack.

Difficult recovery effort Much of Iran's enriched uranium is believed deeply buried at Isfahan, the senior Israeli official said. The US used B-2 stealth bombers to target the Fordo and Natanz sites.

“The enriched uranium at Isfahan could potentially be retrieved by Iranians but reaching it would take a very difficult recovery effort,” the Israeli official was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.

US President Donald Trump is adamant that the US strikes “obliterated” the three Iranian nuclear facilities it targeted.