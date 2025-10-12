‘Some Pakistan sections' trying to deteriorate situation: Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi on Pak-Afghan border clashes

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Sunday that some elements in Pakistan were trying to create problems during the ongoing clashes at the border with Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The minister also warned Pakistan that Afghanistan has the capability to protect its borders, if someone doesn't want to maintain peace, and the country has other ways as well.

“The people of Pakistan and those who are ruling there mostly want peaceful relations with Afghanistan. But a few sections of Pakistan are trying to deteriorate the situation. Afghanistan will continue to protect its sovereignty, Muttaqi said in a press conference in Delhi on Sunday.

The remarks came after Pakistan reportedly seized 19 Afghan military posts and "terrorist hideouts" in response to what it termed "unprovoked" attacks by Afghan forces in the border areas, while Kabul claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliatory operations.

Advertisement

What's happening at the Pak-Afghan Border? The Taliban-led government's Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks early Sunday, saying that its forces had conducted “retaliatory and successful operations”.

“If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation's borders and will deliver a strong response,” the ministry said.

Advertisement

“Whatever has happened at the borders, we are giving the proper reply and have achieved our targets. Qatar and Saudi Arabia asked us to stop, and hence we stopped. Since then, the situation has been normal. We have brought peace in Afghanistan, and we want the same for all. All disputes must be resolved by dialogue. If someone doesn’t agree with that, Afghanistan has the capability to protect its borders,” the Taliban Foreign Minister, who is visiting India, said.

Afghan forces targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan, news agencies reported.

58 Pakistani soldiers killed: Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's chief spokesman, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 others wounded during the operations Saturday night, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

Mujahid added that during the retaliatory operations across the Durand Line, 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and numerous weapons and military equipment were seized.

Also Read | Afghan FM calls presser again, this time inviting women journalists

He said that nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 others were wounded in the operations, according to the report.

The spokesperson said that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, it added.

What did Mohsin Naqvi say? Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban attacks on border posts "unprovoked", accusing them of firing at civilians.

“Firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he said.

Advertisement

He said Pakistan’s forces are alert, and Afghanistan is being answered with "stones for bricks".

The situation deteriorated between the two neighbours following repeated terrorist attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), allegedly using the Afghan soil, including one in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district last week, which claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major.

There was no official statement or comments from the Pakistan Army on the development. However, security sources confirmed that Pakistani forces deployed at the international border “targeted several Afghan border posts”, adding that there were reports of significant damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations.

Afghanistan will continue to protect its sovereignty.

"Armies are protecting others’ boundaries, but both the people and the government, along with the army, are protecting our borders… I have told you what the Emirates want, but if someone isn’t agreeable, we have other ways as well,” Muttaqi said in the presser.

Advertisement