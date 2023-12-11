Indian-American entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was caught in an embarrassing hot mic moment during the X Spaces event with Elon Musk, Alex Jones, and many other bigwigs. More than 100,000 listeners were tuned in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US presidential aspirant joined Elon Musk at the X-Space session to welcome notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back to the microblogging platform.

When Musk was explaining his decision to allow the Infowar founder back to his social media site, Ramaswamy said, "Gentlemen I have to go."

As the conversation continued, the sound of running water came from his microphone. “Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom," Alex Jones pointed out.

Host Mario Nawfal said, “Vivek, that's your phone. But I am not able to mute you." Ramaswamy then apologized for the embarrassing moment after returning to the Spaces conversation.

Musk then said, "I hope you feel better now". "I feel great", Ramaswamy replied.

His bathroom visit sparked numerous jokes on X. One user said, “This was probably the most intelligent part of the broadcast."

“Vivek is literally draining the swamp," another user commented. The third user wrote, “That was pretty damn funny."

"Unless there's a recording out there of LBJ talking to reporters with the bathroom door open, I think this is indeed the first candidate we've heard pee," one more user said.

The fourth user posted, “As a host of a live show, random shit like that happens, LOL. I left the microphone hot once to come back to find my cat attacking it and meowing into it, LOL."

Elon Musk restored the account of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X after users voted for the reinstatement five years after a ban.

Jones and Musk joined an X audio stream late Sunday for a meandering conversation listened to by more than 4.5 million users. The call also featured Andrew Tate, an online influencer who has been banned from most social platforms for his sexist remarks.

Jones was permanently suspended from Twitter in 2018, along with the account of his Infowars website, for breaching the platform’s abusive behavior policy and other past violations. Permanent suspension, its most severe action, removes the account from global view and prevents the person from creating new accounts.

