Sono Motor's Sion may be first ‘affordable’ solar-powered electric car, see pics

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 01:45 PM IST Livemint
  • The German automaker claims The Sion's battery itself would give it a range of around 300 kms per charge.
Recently German start-up Sono Motors unveiled the final-series production version of its solar-powered electric vehicle called The Sion.
The solar-powered electric vehicle is set to hit production lines from 2023 with plans of as many as 2.5 lakh units being manufactured in seven years.
The EV is a 5-door vehicle empowered with 456 solar panels, which allows the vehicle to have an additional range of around 112 kms over a week. The battery itself gives it a range of around 300 kms per charge.
The automaker has already received 19,000 reservations for The Sion and plans to cater to both individual buyers as well as fleet operators.
The price of The Sion is expected to be around $25,000.
