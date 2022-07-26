Sono Motor's Sion may be first ‘affordable’ solar-powered electric car, see pics 5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 01:45 PM IST Livemint The German automaker claims The Sion's battery itself would give it a range of around 300 kms per charge. 1/5Recently German start-up Sono Motors unveiled the final-series production version of its solar-powered electric vehicle called The Sion. 2/5The solar-powered electric vehicle is set to hit production lines from 2023 with plans of as many as 2.5 lakh units being manufactured in seven years. 3/5The EV is a 5-door vehicle empowered with 456 solar panels, which allows the vehicle to have an additional range of around 112 kms over a week. The battery itself gives it a range of around 300 kms per charge. 4/5The automaker has already received 19,000 reservations for The Sion and plans to cater to both individual buyers as well as fleet operators. 5/5The price of The Sion is expected to be around $25,000.