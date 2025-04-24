‘Sons of dogs, get us out of this’: Palestinian prez urges Hamas to free hostages, Hamas calls it ‘insulting’

As Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas urged Hamas to release all hostages, stating that their continued captivity gives Israel “excuses” to prolong its attacks on the Gaza Strip, remarks that the militant organisation has condemned as “insulting”.

The request to Hamas comes after dozens were killed in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter on Wednesday.

Mahmud Abbas, speaking in Ramallah on Wednesday, said, “Hamas has given the criminal occupation excuses to commit its crimes in the Gaza Strip, the most prominent being the holding of hostages. I'm the one paying the price, our people are paying the price, not Israel. My brother, just hand them over."

Abbas on Edan Alexander Speaking of the American hostage, Edan Alexander, who is allegedly in the captivity of Hamas, Abbas said, “Every day there are deaths. Why? Because they (Hamas) refuse to hand over the American hostage. You sons of dogs, hand over what you have and get us out of this.”

After a brief ceasefire, which allowed Gaza residents to return to their homes, Israel resumed its military campaign on March 18.

Abbas has not explicitly condemned Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, but has criticised Hamas for the incident in the past and has consistently reiterated his opposition to attacks on civilians.

‘Hamas must end its control over Gaza strip’ While emphasising his vision to create a Palestinian state and seeking an end to the war in Gaza and renewed calls for the unification of Palestinian political factions under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Abbas called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

“Hamas must end its control over the Gaza Strip, hand over all its affairs to the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the legitimate Palestinian National Authority, and refrain from carrying arms, transforming into a political party that operates according to the laws of the Palestinian state and adheres to international legitimacy,” Abbas said. Advertisement

Hamas rejects Abbas' claims Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, questioned Abbas' "competence," saying that “Abbas repeatedly and suspiciously lays the blame for the crimes of the occupation and its ongoing aggression on our people.”

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, since Israel's campaign resumed, nearly 1,928 people have been killed in Gaza, raising the total death toll since the war erupted to at least 51,305.

According to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures, Hamas's attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians.