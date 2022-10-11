OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Soon after appointment, Russia’s new ‘ruthless’ war chief sends rockets to children’s playground in Ukraine

Soon after appointment, Russia’s new ‘ruthless’ war chief sends rockets to children’s playground in Ukraine

 Russia's Defense Ministry announced that air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be the commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. The statement marked the first official appointment of a single commander for the entire Russian force in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) (AP)Premium
 Russia's Defense Ministry announced that air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be the commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. The statement marked the first official appointment of a single commander for the entire Russian force in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) (AP)
 2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:31 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Russian Air Force General Sergei Surovikin is known for his ‘ruthless’ attitude.

Listen to this article

Just two days after being appointed the first overall commander for the war in Ukraine, Russia's new chief of war Sergei Surovikin launched a barrage of rocket attacks against civilian targets throughout Ukraine on October 10. These included a significant road junction next to a university and a playground for kids in a park.

Also Read: UK military won't rest until Ukraine defeats Russia: Liz Truss

On October 8, the Russian Defence Ministry nominated Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces engaged in combat in Ukraine. This was Moscow's third high-ranking military appointment in a week. Whom Surovikin was replacing was not disclosed by the ministry.

Since 2017, Surovikin has been in charge of Russia's air and space forces. The 55-year-old commanded a guards division stationed in Chechnya in 2004 during Moscow's conflict with Islamist insurgents, and in 2017, he received a medal for his service in Syria, according to the ministry's website.

Also Read: S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine: India on side of those who…

A former defence ministry official who has worked with Surovikin calls Surovikin “absolutely ruthless". He has told the Guardian that he is not shocked by what occurred in Kiev on October 10 as Surovikin has “little regard for human life". The official believes that Surovikin’s hands will be “completely covered in Ukrainian blood".

In 1991, when the Soviet hardliners attempted a failed coup d'état, Surovikin became notorious as the commander of a rifle division that scaled the barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters. Three of the men who were involved in the fight died, and one was injured.

Also Read: India goes against Russia at UNGA, rejects demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

In 2004, his “reputation" intensified when Russian media reported that a colonel working under Surovikin had committed suicide after receiving a scathing reprimand from Surovikin.

Nearly two months after the start of Moscow’s "special military operation", British military intelligence reported in April that General Alexander Dvornikov had been chosen to lead Russian soldiers in Ukraine in an effort. Moscow, however, did not make it clear who was in charge of the operation's overall military command.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
An explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Monday. (AP)

Putin and Erdogan may discuss the idea of talks between Russia and the West

2 min read . 10 Oct 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia (AP)

Vladimir Putin to meet IAEA chief in Russia on Tuesday

2 min read . 10 Oct 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in St. Petersburg, Russia on 10 October, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Vladimir Putin threatens more strikes on Ukraine after rail bridge bombing row

4 min read . 10 Oct 2022

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout