Soon after appointment, Russia's new 'ruthless' war chief sends rockets to children's playground in Ukraine
Russian Air Force General Sergei Surovikin is known for his ‘ruthless’ attitude.
Just two days after being appointed the first overall commander for the war in Ukraine, Russia's new chief of war Sergei Surovikin launched a barrage of rocket attacks against civilian targets throughout Ukraine on October 10. These included a significant road junction next to a university and a playground for kids in a park.