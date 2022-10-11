Just two days after being appointed the first overall commander for the war in Ukraine, Russia's new chief of war Sergei Surovikin launched a barrage of rocket attacks against civilian targets throughout Ukraine on October 10. These included a significant road junction next to a university and a playground for kids in a park.

Also Read: UK military won't rest until Ukraine defeats Russia: Liz Truss

On October 8, the Russian Defence Ministry nominated Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces engaged in combat in Ukraine. This was Moscow's third high-ranking military appointment in a week. Whom Surovikin was replacing was not disclosed by the ministry.

Since 2017, Surovikin has been in charge of Russia's air and space forces. The 55-year-old commanded a guards division stationed in Chechnya in 2004 during Moscow's conflict with Islamist insurgents, and in 2017, he received a medal for his service in Syria, according to the ministry's website.

Also Read: S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine: India on side of those who…

A former defence ministry official who has worked with Surovikin calls Surovikin “absolutely ruthless". He has told the Guardian that he is not shocked by what occurred in Kiev on October 10 as Surovikin has “little regard for human life". The official believes that Surovikin’s hands will be “completely covered in Ukrainian blood".

In 1991, when the Soviet hardliners attempted a failed coup d'état, Surovikin became notorious as the commander of a rifle division that scaled the barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters. Three of the men who were involved in the fight died, and one was injured.

Also Read: India goes against Russia at UNGA, rejects demand for secret ballot on Ukraine

In 2004, his “reputation" intensified when Russian media reported that a colonel working under Surovikin had committed suicide after receiving a scathing reprimand from Surovikin.

Nearly two months after the start of Moscow’s "special military operation", British military intelligence reported in April that General Alexander Dvornikov had been chosen to lead Russian soldiers in Ukraine in an effort. Moscow, however, did not make it clear who was in charge of the operation's overall military command.

(With agency inputs)