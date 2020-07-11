Come to Barbados, work remotely from the Caribbean island and enjoy its sparkling beaches. Its government is planning to open the country to those who want to relocate to the country and work from there remotely for up to a year.

Barbados had earlier declaring itself coronavirus-free, according to news reports. It had earlier reported 98 cases.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley's government could soon be introducing the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp programme to allow visitors the option to work remotely from Barbados for a year at a time, according to a report on the government information website.

“You don’t need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple months at a time; go back and come back. But in order for those things to truly resonate, what does it mean? It means that what we offer has to be world-class and what we continue to offer is world-class," she said.

It would allow “persons to come and work from here overseas, digitally so, so that persons don’t need to remain in the countries in which they are".

Many Caribbean nations are looking at ways to resuscitating their vital tourism industries that has been hammered by coronavirus crisis.

Barbados will officially reopen its borders to international travel on July 12th 2020. Commercial flights to the island are due to resume from 12 July.

"Travellers are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test result 72 hours prior to travel and travel with proof of results. Testing and pretesting requirements are based on the risk category of the country you are travelling from," the government said.









