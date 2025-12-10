Sophie Kinsella, ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ author, dies at 55

Sophie Kinsella, bestselling author known globally for her hit “Confessions of a Shopaholic” series, died on Monday (December 8)due to complications from brain cancer. She was 55.

Her family confirmed her passing, saying she died peacefully, surrounded by “family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”

Family’s heartfelt statement In an emotional statement, the British author's family said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy)… She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking.”

They added that despite her illness, Kinsella “bore it with unimaginable courage” and “took nothing for granted.”

Battle with cancer Kinsella — born Madeleine Sophie Wickham — revealed last year that she was undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Her 2024 book “What Does it Feel Like?” drew from this difficult journey and went on to hit several bestseller lists.

A phenomenal writing career Starting with “The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic” in 2000, Kinsella wrote 10 books in the Shopaholic series. Her novels have sold more than 50 million copies and have been translated into over 40 languages, according to her website.

Her debut novel, “The Tennis Party,” was written when she was 24 and working as a financial journalist.

Shopaholic’s global impact The first two books of the series were adapted into the 2009 film “Confessions of a Shopaholic” starring Isla Fisher. The story follows Becky Bloomwood, a financial journalist who is brilliant at writing about money but disastrous at managing her own.

Final works Her latest releases include

“The Burnout” (2023)

“What Does it Feel Like?” (2024) — a semi-fictional account of her cancer experience.

Kinsella often said writing helped her navigate life’s challenges. In the introduction to her last book, she wrote: “I have always processed my life through writing… It is my version of therapy, maybe.”