With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. Experts are of the opinion that even though the symptoms related to the infection are comparatively milder now, its long term effects are still a concern. Also, COVID can affect all your organs including your heart and nervous system, causing severe diseases. Here is a look at an early COVID symptom, which now regarded as the ‘top’ that can help you to identify the disease and get treated.

COVID symptoms have changed again…

Loss of smell and taste, high fever and breathlessness were regarded as the ‘classic’ symptoms when COVID was first discovered.

But with Omicron emerging and vaccination coverage increasing, the symptoms related to the infection changed. The symptoms that were widely reported include sore throat, runny nose, headache and fatigue.

Now, it seems, COVID-related symptoms have changed again, with many now reporting sharp pain in shoulders and legs, widely known as myalgia.

What is myalgia?

Myalgia, also known as muscle aches and pains, is said to arise from the effects of inflammatory molecules released by immune cells in response to the virus.

As per Zoe COVID app, which has been tracking COVID symptoms from the beginning, Myalgia is regarded as ‘top’ symptom for COVID and is now widely reported.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, who had first detected the Omicron variant, myalgia tends to affect unvaccinated patients more intensely. But jabbed patients can still experience it as well.

How bad is the pain?

Explaining the same, the study says, COVID-related muscle pain often impacts the shoulders or legs, leaving people in distress.

“Covid-related muscle pains can range from being mild to quite debilitating, especially when they occur alongside fatigue," the study app says.

“For some people, this muscle pain stops them from doing day-to-day tasks," the health body adds.

Furthermore, this red flag sign can appear “early", breaking the news of a Covid infection.

Myalgia that occurs due to COVID is said to linger on for an average of two to three days but can also take longer to go away. So, if you are experiencing such pain, it is best to take a COVID test.