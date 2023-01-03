With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. Experts are of the opinion that even though the symptoms related to the infection are comparatively milder now, its long term effects are still a concern. Also, COVID can affect all your organs including your heart and nervous system, causing severe diseases. Here is a look at an early COVID symptom, which now regarded as the ‘top’ that can help you to identify the disease and get treated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}