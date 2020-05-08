Home > News > world > Sorrento ties up with New York's Mount Sinai to develop Covid-19 antibody shield
The collaboration with Mount Sinai gives Sorrento access to a pool of antibodies against covid-19 obtained from nearly 15,000 individuals screened by the hospital group. (REUTERS)
The collaboration with Mount Sinai gives Sorrento access to a pool of antibodies against covid-19 obtained from nearly 15,000 individuals screened by the hospital group. (REUTERS)

Sorrento ties up with New York's Mount Sinai to develop Covid-19 antibody shield

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 09:23 PM IST Reuters

  • The company is also looking to develop an antibody cocktail that could potentially extend the protective benefit to over a year
  • There are currently no treatments or vaccines approved for the coronavirus and several drugmakers have been rushing to develop new treatments

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc on Friday partnered with New York City's Mount Sinai Health System to develop an antibody cocktail to potentially treat or prevent covid-19, with the aim of starting human trials in the third quarter.

There are currently no treatments or vaccines approved for the coronavirus and several drugmakers have been rushing to develop new treatments or repurpose existing drugs to treat patients.

Regeneron currently leads the effort to develop an antibody cocktail and has said its experimental therapy may be available for use as early as the end of summer as it ramps up efforts to start human trials in June.

The collaboration with Mount Sinai gives Sorrento access to a pool of antibodies against covid-19 obtained from nearly 15,000 individuals screened by the hospital group.

Each dose of the drug candidate would deliver a cocktail of three antibodies, which is expected to provide protection against the virus for up to two months, said Sorrento that markets a non-opioid pain therapy ZTlido.

The company is also looking to develop an antibody cocktail that could potentially extend the protective benefit to over a year, Chief Executive Officer Henry Ji told Reuters.

Sorrento, which has several treatments in development, including four immuno-oncology therapies, said it is completing the requirements for its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin early-stage testing in humans.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
If it shows efficacy in lab testing, the antibody can be manufactured to replace the convalescent plasma therapy. (Photo: Reuters)

Scientists in Israel develop antibody to battle covid-19

3 min read . 05 May 2020
Doctors speak with a girl during a free medical camp in Dharavi during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai (AP)

With 1,089 fresh cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally breaches 19,000-mark

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout