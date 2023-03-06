‘Sorry for turning Twitter into a paradise for trolls’, tweets Elon Musk. Here's why3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:59 PM IST
- According to a BBC report, Tweeps or Twitter insiders have confirmed that Twitter has lost its ability to protect against trolling, state-coordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation
A BBC conducted investigative report has suggested that Tesla Chief Elon Musk's Twitter is no more a safe space from cyber bullying. The report titled ‘Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more’ quotes employees of the micro-blogging site who confirms that Elon Musk's agenda to make the social media company profitable and to champion freedom of expression, may have back fired for the users.
