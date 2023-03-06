A BBC conducted investigative report has suggested that Tesla Chief Elon Musk's Twitter is no more a safe space from cyber bullying. The report titled ‘Twitter can’t protect you from trolls any more’ quotes employees of the micro-blogging site who confirms that Elon Musk's agenda to make the social media company profitable and to champion freedom of expression, may have back fired for the users.

According to the BBC report, Tweeps or Twitter insiders have confirmed that Twitter has lost its ability to protect against trolling, state-coordinated disinformation and child sexual exploitation. They cited this to massive lay-offs after Elon Musk took over as the sole owner of the platform.

Hate thriving under Musk's leadership

According to exclusive data handled by BBC, they media house noted a trend of trolls emboldened, harassment intensifying and a spike in accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles.

“Current and former employees of the company tell BBC Panorama that features intended to protect Twitter users from trolling and harassment are proving difficult to maintain, amid what they describe as a chaotic working environment" the BBC report read.

“The former head of content design says everyone on her team - which created safety measures such as nudge buttons - has been sacked. She later resigned. Internal research by Twitter suggests those safety measures reduced trolling by 60%." the report added.

Chaos in the Twitter workplace

An engineer in the San Francisco office of Twitter has said that chaos has been created by the huge disruption in staffing. The engineer has further reiterated that previous features on the platform still exist but those who designed and maintained them have left - he thinks they are now left unmanned.

"There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behaviour," BBC quoted the engineer.

Musk does not trust Twitter employees

The report also quotes the engineer saying that Elon Musk does not trust the Twitter employees. He has brought in engineers from his ‘other’ companies, like Tesla, to evaluate engineers' code over just a few days before deciding who to sack.

Rise in creation of abusive profile

The investigation also showed that there has been a 69% increase in new accounts following misogynistic and abusive profiles.

New research from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue - a UK think tank that investigates disinformation and hate - echoes what I've uncovered about the troll accounts targeting Ellie.

It shows that tens of thousands of new accounts have been created since Musk took over, which then immediately followed known abusive and misogynistic profiles - 69% higher than before he was in charge.

The research suggests these abusive networks are now growing - and that Musk's takeover has created a "permissive environment" for the creation and use of these kinds of accounts.

The ‘nudge’ tool on Twitter

Lisa Jennings Young, Twitter's former head of content design, was one of the people who specialised in introducing features designed to protect users from hate. Twitter was a hotbed for trolling long before Musk took over, but she says her team had made good headway at limiting this. Internal Twitter research, seen by the BBC, appears to back this up.

In an internal research by Twitter it was seen that at least 60% people would edit or delete their tweet or comment when they were nudged by the tool, furthering the process of online abuse.

Elon Musk's response

While the Twitter owner or the organisation did not officially reply to Panorama BBC's investigation, the Tesla chief quoted the BBC article and tweeted, "Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls,"

Sorry for turning Twitter from nurturing paradise into place that has … trolls 🧌 pic.twitter.com/HaWl1jPfOm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

“(real article from organization calling itself bbc)" Musk added another tweet.