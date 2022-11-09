'Sorry': Read Mark Zuckerberg's message for employees as Facebook owner Meta announces 11,000 layoffs6 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 05:25 PM IST
The company on Wednesday announced that it will let go of 13 per cent of its workforce
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday said that it will let go of 13 per cent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, as part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media platform.