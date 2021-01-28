OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Sourav Ganguly undergoes another angioplasty, two more stents implanted: Report
BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly taken to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly taken to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Sourav Ganguly undergoes another angioplasty, two more stents implanted: Report

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 06:27 PM IST PTI

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of tests conducted on the BCCI chief

Kolkata: Doctors on Thursday performed an angioplasty on BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, said an official of a private hospital where he is admitted. Two stents are likely to be implanted to clear blocks in a coronary artery of the 48-year-old former Indian cricket captain, he said.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of tests conducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at the hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva sent 'personal' letters to President-elect Biden and running mate Kamala Harris this week.

India needs bold, multifaceted policy response to secure robust economic recovery: IMF

3 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown

India's domestic air traffic expected to reach pre-COVID level by 2021-end: Boeing India

1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly taken to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Sourav Ganguly undergoes another angioplasty, two more stents implanted: Report

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
New Delhi: India's first fully automated driverless train runs on the Magenta Line of DMRC.

Salasar emerges as lowest bidder for electrification of two Delhi metro depots

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

"After diagnosing his condition, we have decided to carry out angioplasty," a senior doctor told PTI.

Earlier, a series of tests were conducted on Ganguly who was hospitalised on Wednesday for a checkup for his cardiac condition.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercising at his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries then and had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery in another hospital,

The BCCI president "slept well all night. He had a light breakfast," the senior doctor said.

According to a source in Ganguly's family, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit him at the hospital. She also called him up in the morning to enquire about his health,

Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid a visit to Ganguly at the hospital.

The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesday afternoon rushed to the private hospital on EM Bypass here from his Behala residence as he felt "dizzy with slight discomfort in chest".

A green corridor was created by the city police for his smooth travel to the hospital.

A statement issued by the medical establishment on Wednesday evening stated that several tests were carried out at the emergency ward, but there was "no change in his (vital health) parameters since his last hospitalisation".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout