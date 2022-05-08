This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
South African scientists identified two omicron sublineages last month, BA.4 and BA.5, and laboratory experiments have since shown that those strains can reinfect those who have already had the original omicron strain
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the wake of the two sublineages of the omicron variant spreading rapidly ahead of the South African winter season, the country's daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of the two sublineages of the omicron variant spreading rapidly ahead of the South African winter season, the country's daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months.
The rapid spread of Omicron cases in South Africa:
The rapid spread of Omicron cases in South Africa:
There were 8,524 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 31.1% positivity rate of those tested, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on its website.
That’s the highest rate since the 32.2% recorded on December 15, when a record 26,976 cases were recorded. The surge means South Africa is close to its highest positivity rate yet. The record so far was 34.9% on December 14, according to Bloomberg report.
The positivity rate is taken as an indicator of how fast the disease is spreading through the community as many cases go undetected. So far, five deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours and just over 2,600 people are in the hospital with the disease. At the peak of the wave in mid-2021 when the delta variant was rampant, hundreds of people were perishing daily and hospitalizations peaked at about 16,000.
South Africa, which together with Botswana identified the omicron variant in November, was the first country to experience a wave driven by the strain and the way it played out was seen as an indication for what could happen elsewhere. Last month South African scientists identified two omicron sublineages, BA.4 and BA.5, and laboratory experiments have since shown that those strains can reinfect those who have already had the original omicron strain.
The current surge in infections and positivity shows that even though previous waves have been caused by the emergence of new variants the sublineages are now having the same effect, Tulio de Oliveira, who runs gene sequencing institutes in South Africa said on Twitter.
There were 8,524 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 31.1% positivity rate of those tested, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on its website.
That’s the highest rate since the 32.2% recorded on December 15, when a record 26,976 cases were recorded. The surge means South Africa is close to its highest positivity rate yet. The record so far was 34.9% on December 14, according to Bloomberg report.
The positivity rate is taken as an indicator of how fast the disease is spreading through the community as many cases go undetected. So far, five deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours and just over 2,600 people are in the hospital with the disease. At the peak of the wave in mid-2021 when the delta variant was rampant, hundreds of people were perishing daily and hospitalizations peaked at about 16,000.
South Africa, which together with Botswana identified the omicron variant in November, was the first country to experience a wave driven by the strain and the way it played out was seen as an indication for what could happen elsewhere. Last month South African scientists identified two omicron sublineages, BA.4 and BA.5, and laboratory experiments have since shown that those strains can reinfect those who have already had the original omicron strain.
The current surge in infections and positivity shows that even though previous waves have been caused by the emergence of new variants the sublineages are now having the same effect, Tulio de Oliveira, who runs gene sequencing institutes in South Africa said on Twitter.