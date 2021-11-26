South Africa Covid-19 cases

South Africa has started to see a renewed surge in Covid-19 case numbers, particularly in the most populous province of Gauteng. There were 2,465 infections recorded on Thursday, up from fewer than 900 two days previously, with the positivity rate -- or the ratio between cases and tests -- rising to 6.5%. Almost 2,000 of the new cases were detected in the hub that including Johannesburg and Pretoria. The new variant already accounts for 75% of the genomes tested in the country.