South Africa drags Israel to UN court over Gaza, here are top developments
Pretoria has lodged an urgent appeal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to force Israel to 'immediately suspend' its military operations in Gaza.
South Africa on 11 January launched a landmark case at the top UN court accusing Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention and argued even the deadly October 7 Hamas attack could not justify such alleged actions, reported news agency AFP.
