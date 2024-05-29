South Africa elections 2024: All you need to know about these crucial polls
South Africans are voting in a crucial election that could end the ANC's 30-year dominance. Polls opened at 7 am local time and will close at 9 pm today, with close to 28 million registered voters electing a new parliament and president.
