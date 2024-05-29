South Africa elections 2024: All you need to know about these crucial polls

South Africans are voting in a crucial election that could end the ANC's 30-year dominance. Polls opened at 7 am local time and will close at 9 pm today, with close to 28 million registered voters electing a new parliament and president.

The ANC is South African independence movement leader Nelson Mandela's political party.

Polls opened at 7 am local time and will close at 9 pm local time today at 23,292 voting stations, as per a Bloomberg report. The country will see close to 28 million registered voters elect a new parliament, which will then select the president.

Political Sphere As many as 70 political parties and 11 independents are competing for seats in parliament and the nine provincial legislatures. The president will be elected at the first meeting of the new National Assembly, which must occur within 14 days after the results are announced, Bloomberg report added.

More than a third of the 2,545 registered voters surveyed indicated that no party represents their views. This supports findings from other polls showing that many people are undecided on who to support and might choose not to vote, Bloomberg said.

Here is all you need to know about this historic elections Threat to ANC's Majority: For the first time since 1994, the ANC risks losing its majority and may need to form a coalition. Aleix Montana, an analyst at Verisk Maplecroft told AFP the election is a "watershed moment" in South Africa's political history. Under Mandela, the ANC ended apartheid, built a democracy, and lifted millions out of poverty with social welfare programmes, the report added.

Opposition Challenges: On the right, the Democratic Alliance (DA) aims to “Rescue South Africa" by ending race-based economic programmes and promoting growth through privatisation and deregulation. Polls put the DA below 25 percent. On the left, the ANC faces competition from Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which advocate for radical reforms like land redistribution and nationalisation. Both parties are polling around 10 percent.

Results: South Africans will also vote for provincial legislatures. Full results are expected by the weekend. (With inputs from AFP and Bloomberg)

