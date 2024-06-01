South Africa elections see ANC party, that freed country from apartheid, lose 30-year majority
South Africa elections: With nearly 99% of votes counted, the once-dominant ANC had received just over 40% in the election on Wednesday. This was well short of the majority it had held since the famed all-race vote of 1994 that ended apartheid and brought it to power under Nelson Mandela.
The African National Congress party lost its parliamentary majority in a historic election result Saturday that puts South Africa on a new political path for the first time since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule 30 years ago.