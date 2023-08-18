South Africa will host a summit of the BRICS group of nations next week and other Global South participants, aiming to counterbalance Western global dominance while addressing their internal differences.

As reported by Bloomberg, over 40 leaders, including Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Xi Jinping of China, Narendra Modi of India, and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, will convene in Johannesburg. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will stand in for Vladimir Putin, who will participate virtually due to concerns of potential arrest for alleged war crimes upon entering the country.

“When it comes to global power equations, Africa and the Global South are still outliers," said South Africa’s BRICS ambassador Anil Sooklal. “The so-called western liberal order that was created post the Second World War don’t want to make space for new players," Bloomberg reported.

Here are five things to watch as they gather Aug. 22-24 in Sandton, the business hub in the city’s wealthy northern suburbs:

1. Expansion

The primary focus of the upcoming summit is the potential expansion of the current BRICS membership, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. This topic, previously set aside, is now being addressed. Established in 2009 and joined by South Africa in the subsequent year, the group is now attracting interest from 23 other nations, including Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, that wish to become members.

China's active efforts to broaden the group have been met with resistance from India, which is concerned about the possibility of the group becoming a platform for its powerful neighbouring country. Brazil, too, is cautious about straining its relations with Western nations. Nonetheless, opposition to expansion has eased, and these countries are now urging for the establishment of agreed-upon admission rules and criteria, officials told Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.

2. Common Currency

The coalition will revisit the concept of diminishing the dominance of the US dollar in international transactions, a notion that was previously discussed during past summits. This discussion has been renewed due to the increase in US interest rates and Russia's incursion into Ukraine, which led to a surge in the value of the US currency and the cost of dollar-denominated commodities.

Various proposals are on the table, including the augmentation of the use of national currencies among members for trade purposes and the establishment of a shared payment system. The idea of eventually creating a unified currency is seen as a more long-term endeavour.

Several BRICS nations have already taken steps to settle trade agreements using their respective local currencies. For instance, India has an arrangement with Malaysia to enhance the utilization of the rupee in cross-border commerce. Earlier this year, Brazil and China reached an agreement to conduct trade settlements in their own currencies, while India and Russia have engaged South Africa in discussions about mutually linking payment settlements using their national currencies.

3. New Development Bank

Bloomberg further reported that trade between BRICS members surged 56% to $422 billion over the past five years, and their collective nominal gross domestic product of $25.9 trillion equated to 25.7% of global output, data from the Higher School of Economics in Moscow show.

The New Development Bank, which would be a conduit for such transactions, has estimated that at least one third of lending will be in local currencies by 2026, Sooklal said.

The Shanghai-based lender’s President Dilma Rousseff will provide an update at the gathering on plans to diversify its funding sources. The NDB, set up as an alternative to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in 2015, has been hampered by Western sanctions on Russia — a founding member — following its invasion of Ukraine.

There’s also desire to broaden the bank’s borrowing basket and several countries in the Middle East and elsewhere in Asia are interested in contributing capital to the NDB, Sooklal said. He added that 12 countries are looking at becoming full members.

4. Ukraine

Russia’s 18-month long invasion of Ukraine will be on the agenda. BRICS nations have mostly stuck together since the war, with only Brazil voting in favor of a February United Nations resolution calling for an end to the conflict and demanding that Russia withdraw. China, India and South Africa abstained.

Lula has said he wants the bloc to help forge peace. South Africa is driving an African initiative to bring an end to the combat.

5. Food Security

Soaring food prices are hurting billions of the world’s poorest people and food security will be on the agenda against the backdrop of actions by India and Russia that have made the situation worse.

India — which accounts for 40% of the world’s rice trade — has ramped up export curbs to protect its local market. Russia has exited a deal to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports, which had been a rare example of cooperation during the war.

Rice is vital to the diets of Asians and Africans, contributing as much as 60% of total calorie intake for people in these regions. India will host an India Africa Forum while in South Africa and China plans to stage a similar event of its own.

“I believe both of them will make announcements including around agriculture," Sooklal said. “I’m quite confident that some of these issues will be addressed positively."

Meanwhile, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to South Africa next week, the foreign ministry said Friday, while confirming the president will attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

"At the invitation of President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping will attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa and pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21 to 24," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in an online statement.

This marks Xi's second overseas journey in 2023, following his official state visit to Russia in March.

Doubts had arisen regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in this year's BRICS conference in South Africa. This was due to his being sought by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his alleged role in the Ukraine conflict. It's noteworthy that South Africa is a signatory of the ICC.

But a spokesman for Ramaphosa last month said Putin would not attend “by mutual agreement", AFP reported.

In 2018, Xi had undertaken a visit to South Africa with the intention of strengthening China's diplomatic and economic relations with the continent.

The forthcoming Johannesburg summit will encompass discussions about the potential expansion of BRICS membership.

Numerous African nations have previously conveyed their interest in becoming part of the coalition, with Algeria, Egypt, and Ethiopia among them.

In July, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was hosted by China in Beijing. During this visit, China emphasized its strong connections with Africa and advocated for increased collaboration.

"China welcomes Algeria's positive intention to join BRICS, and supports Algeria's efforts to achieve this goal," a joint statement released at the time said, adding that Tebboune had invited Xi to visit Algeria.

(With inputs from agencies)