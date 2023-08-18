South Africa gears up for BRICS Summit as China's Xi Jinping confirms to attend. What's ahead?6 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:08 AM IST
South Africa will host a BRICS summit next week, with over 40 leaders attending, including those from China, India, Brazil, and Russia. The summit will focus on the potential expansion of BRICS membership, concept of a common currency, the development bank, situation in Ukraine, and food security.
South Africa will host a summit of the BRICS group of nations next week and other Global South participants, aiming to counterbalance Western global dominance while addressing their internal differences.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message