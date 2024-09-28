South Africa Police on Saturday said 17 people, including 15 women, were killed in two mass shooting incidents at remote Lusikisiki city of Eastern Cape province, adding that a manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators

The Eastern Cape police said 12 women and one man were killed in one location, while three women and one man were killed at the second location in the mass shooting incident. The 18th victim was in critical condition in hospital, the Community Safety, Eastern Cape said.

"A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those behind these heinous killings," news agency AP quoted Brig. Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson, as saying.

The police said they are investigating the matter, without giving any details regarding the possible motive behind the crime.

“The police will leave no stone unturned to apprehend the culprits," Community Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said.

"As the provincial government, we condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms, and we call on community members to assist police to arrest the perpetrators of this cowardly killings. We urged communities to report criminal acts to the Crime Stop at 08600 10111," Nqatha added.

“The gunmen came and shot randomly killing everyone. Women and cHildren were also killed in the bloody shooting" News outlet Dispatch Live quoted Ingquza Hil mayor Nonkosi Pepping as saying.

"This has left the community terrified," he added.

The mass shootings took place Friday night in the remote town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood, which is a collection of rural homesteads on the outskirts of the town.

According to an AP report, South Africa recorded more than 27,000 homicides in the 12 months from March 1, 2023, to February 28, 2024, which is more than 70 a day in the country of 62 million people.

