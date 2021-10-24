South Africa organises virtual roadshow for tourism recovery from India

New Delhi: To facilitate recovery in tourism from India, South African Tourism organised its first virtual roadshow in India. The board said it wanted to capitalise on the strong consumer and corporate traveller demand from India in the coming days.

The ‘VirtuallyYoursSouthAfrica’ roadshow is expected to boost tourism economies in both nations, especially as the South African national tourism board focuses on bullishly driving strategic recovery measures in India.

According to its recovery plan put together by the board earlier this year, its key focus areas will be re-igniting demand, protecting supply and strengthening capacity.

The recently concluded roadshow here, it added, is the first of many ways. It expects international 2.6 million visitors from across the world in FY21-22.

Close to 100 South African suppliers were part of the trade delegation of which over 40 were exhibiting in India for the first time.

“India is a high potential market for us along with China and Nigeria. We also see opportunity in leveraging the destination amongst millennials," said Neliswa Nkani, hub head – MEISEA, South African Tourism.

The tourism board is also hoping to welcome a large number of Indian cricket fans during India’s Test tour of South Africa in December 2021.

Sthembiso Dlamini, acting CEO at South African Tourism added, “We understand that easy accessibility is a key consideration when planning travel. We are actively pursuing opportunities to initiate direct flights from India to South Africa."

With an increase in Indian travel demand, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Ethiopian Airlines have regular flights scheduled from India to South Africa, with layovers at Dubai, Doha and Addis Ababa. Additionally, Air Seychelles is also scheduled to resume flight.

South Africa is currently open to all international tourists, including Indians. Travellers intending to visit the country will be required to produce a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin to South Africa.

