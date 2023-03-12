In a tragic end to an energetic music concert, a South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died at a music festival in Johannesburg, stated media reports. The 27-year-old was performing one of his songs, when he collapsed on stage. Later, he stood up and continued his performance, only to collapse once again and die. As of now, there has been no official confirmation about his passing.

Also Read: Nearly 130,000 facing starvation in African region: WHO

After the news, several politicians, artists, celebrities and other people have expressed their condolences, including Julius Sello Malema, a member of the South African parliament. The incident took place, when Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg.

The videos of the singer performing on stage minutes before his collapse have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, shared by a Twitter user, the singer regained himself immediately after falling on stage. He even continued singing. After a few seconds, he collapsed again and didn't stood up again. Several volunteers could be seen reaching to him for help after the incident in the video. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Also Read: Joe Biden appoints THESE 2 Indian-American CEO to Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation

Who was Costa Titch?

The rising artist of South Africa was originally known as Costa Tsobanoglou. Fondly called as Costa Titch, he originally belonged to Mbombela, a city located near the border with Swatini and Mozambique. He recently launched a remix song that featured US singer Akon. His most successful single, Big Flexa, received over 45 million views on YouTube.

His other songs like Nkalakaatha and Phezulu have also gone viral among people. During his recent interviews, Costa Titch had shared how his mother impacted his music career. He gained international recognition after he stood at 14th position in an international Hip Hop Dance competition. Use of Izizulu lines in his songs has made his songs even more popular among public.

Also Read: Make gender apartheid a crime under international law: Afghan, Iranian women

Notably, the tragic end of a rising rap star in the country is the latest ungrateful event in the South African music industry. A year ago, musician Rikhado Makhado, also known as Riky Rick was found dead from an apparent suicide in February 2022.