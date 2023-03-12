South African rapper, Costa Titch, collapses during concert. Watch2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:48 AM IST
A rising music star of South Africa, Costa Titch, collapsed and died at a music festival in Johannesburg. His death hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but several celebrities and politicians have expressed their condolences on his death
In a tragic end to an energetic music concert, a South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died at a music festival in Johannesburg, stated media reports. The 27-year-old was performing one of his songs, when he collapsed on stage. Later, he stood up and continued his performance, only to collapse once again and die. As of now, there has been no official confirmation about his passing.
