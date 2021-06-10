OPEN APP
Home >News >World >South African woman gives birth to 10 babies, breaks Guinness World Record

A South African woman has broken a Guinness World Record as she gave birth to 10 babies at once, according to a local media report. Teboho Tsotetsi, Sithole's husband, said his 37-year-old wife delivered the children via a C-section. All babies, seven boys and three girls, are still in hospital and would remain there until they are stronger.

"We received a call from the hospital informing us of the birth ... and got further confirmation from the mother Gosiame Sithole who was still in pain. She and the 10 bundles of joy are doing well and still in hospital," said the family in a statement, ANI reported.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Guinness World Records for most children delivered at a single birth to survive is currently held by Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to six boys and two girls in California, US, in 2009.

Last month, a 25-year-old Malian woman had given birth to nine babies, two more than doctors had detected during medical scans.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout