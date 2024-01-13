South Africa's genocide case against Israel: Can ICJ's verdict change the course of Israel-Hamas war?
Israel has dismissed the genocide claims and accused South Africa of acting as the ‘legal arm’ of Hamas
Amid a raging Israel-Hamas war, South Africa has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of committing “genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa called Israel's top leadership “genocidal inciters," and said their intent is to destroy Gaza. Israel has dismissed the genocide claims and accused South Africa of acting as the “legal arm" of Hamas.