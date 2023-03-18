South Asian economies in ‘crises’, stuck between IMF and opportunist China

Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are three South Asian economies in the middle of an economic crisis. While the conditions in Sri Lanka and Pakistan are alarming, Bangladesh has also approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a precautionary move to depleting forex reserves, fall in production and exports, etc. One more common thing about the three economies is that as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and are heavily indebted to the Asian giant.

