Chinese and Philippine vessels faced off in multiple clashes in the South China Sea over the weekend as tensions continued to escalate between the two countries over maritime territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Philippines’ sea task force said its vessels were damaged after being “directly targeted" on Sunday by a Chinese coast guard ship with a water cannon during a supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal. A Filipino boat was also rammed by a Chinese vessel, the task force said in a statement.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st T20: Toss delayed due to rains China’s Coast Guard said the Philippine boat ignored warnings and “deliberately collided" with its vessel, which was sailing normally for law enforcement purposes. The responsibility lies entirely with the Philippines, the Coast Guard said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Philippines should immediately stop its infringements and strictly control frontline provocations," China Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu said on Weibo. The Chinese authority will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights, he said.

Also Read | Major changes to US immigration policy are under discussion. What are they and what could they mean? China has laid sweeping claims over the South China Sea, an assertion that’s been met by growing pushback in the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose administration has publicized Beijing’s tactics in the disputed waters.

A group of 200 civilians from the Philippines had set sail to the disputed waters on Sunday and were forced to cut short their trip after they said they were shadowed by four Chinese vessels including two Navy ships. The convoy, escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard, had planned to go near Second Thomas Shoal and parts of the Spratly Islands to deliver supplies to fishing communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Adani group to undertake 7 lakh crore investment over next 10 years The group of youth leaders, fisherfolk and media personnel decided on “erring on the side of caution" and returning to Palawan province after the “constant shadowing," its organizer said.

Manila on Saturday reported that the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons at Filipino civilian ships near Scarborough Shoal, drawing US condemnation.

Also Read | Road transport ministry makes AC truck cabin mandatory from Oct 2025 The US has pledged to continue bolstering ties with Indo-Pacific allies to counter Beijing’s expansive claims in the crucial waterway. The Philippines has strengthened its longstanding defense alliance with Washington, expanding access for American soldiers and holding joint patrols in contested waters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.