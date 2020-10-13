South China Sea Remains Volatile, Philippine Military Chief Says

The situation in the South China Sea remains volatile and uncertain amid “aggressive actions" by China and as the U.S. patrols the area to ensure freedom of navigation, the Philippines’ military chief said.

The Philippines wants a code of conduct in the disputed area in place soon to prevent hostile actions as it’s “a potential flash point," Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay said at a Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines forum on Tuesday.

“The situation now becomes more intense," amid aggressive actions by China and the U.S.’s show of force, Gapay said. China’s “maritime militias are there. They’re practically swarming most of the areas in the West Philippine Sea."

The Philippine military chief also called on Facebook Inc. to be impartial, seconding President Rodrigo Duterte who last month criticized the social media platform for taking down accounts linked to the armed forces and the police.

“We are also telling them as media platform, they should be impartial and unbiased," Gapay said. “We are now asking Facebook if they could advise before they take down or further investigate" accounts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics FacebookPhilippines