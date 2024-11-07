South Dakota Is Set to Pull Pipeline Law in Blow for US Ethanol

A proposed $8.9-billion carbon-capture pipeline that has polarized the US Corn Belt has hit another setback in the critical state of South Dakota.

Bloomberg
Updated7 Nov 2024, 12:17 AM IST
South Dakota Is Set to Pull Pipeline Law in Blow for US Ethanol
South Dakota Is Set to Pull Pipeline Law in Blow for US Ethanol

A proposed $8.9-billion carbon-capture pipeline that has polarized the US Corn Belt has hit another setback in the critical state of South Dakota.

At least 60% of South Dakotans voted to repeal a law critics say was meant to ease approval of the project by Summit Carbon Solutions, according to preliminary results of a statewide ballot done with Tuesday’s election. The project is the last high-profile carbon pipeline proposal still standing after rivals with similar visions went bust amid opposition from landowners in various Midwestern states.

“This is a mandate from the voters that South Dakota is not for sale,” Republican state lawmaker Karla Lems, who voted against the law earlier this year, said in a Wednesday interview. “They understand that our property rights are sacred and the legislature got it wrong. Now we move forward to enact much-needed protections.”

Summit Carbon said it isn’t deterred by the ballot results and plans to reapply for a state permit on Nov. 19.

“Our focus continues to be on working with landowners and ensuring the long-term viability of ethanol and agriculture in the state,” the Iowa-based firm said in a Wednesday statement. “Projects like ours have successfully navigated South Dakota’s existing regulatory landscape in the past.”

The project, whose backers include energy billionaire Harold Hamm, aims to shrink the environmental impacts of ethanol production by capturing emissions from plants in South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. The carbon dioxide would then be stored in North Dakota. Roughly a fifth of a proposed 2,500-mile pipeline would run through South Dakota, according to Summit.

Summit has faced a barrage of setbacks since the project was announced in 2021, with the pipeline delayed by at least two years and estimated costs more than doubling. South Dakota last year rejected Summit Carbon’s plan to capture emissions from corn ethanol production because the planned route violated county ordinances, such as distances between the pipeline and homes.

The law on Tuesday’s ballot has been dubbed a “landowner bill of rights” by backers, who claim it offers valuable protection for residents who end up in negotiations for access to their property. Opponents call it a “pipeline bill of rights,” arguing that the measure allows for easier approval.

The fight to keep the law intact spurred a political campaign that blanketed “Vote Yes” ads across the state, with South Dakota-based Poet LLC — the world’s biggest corn ethanol producer — contributing at least $1 million to the cause, according to filings.

Abolishing the law likely makes it harder for Summit Carbon to get approval, especially after several incumbent state lawmakers who backed the law and pipeline were defeated earlier this year in Republican primaries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldSouth Dakota Is Set to Pull Pipeline Law in Blow for US Ethanol

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    481.30
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    153.60
    03:59 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1.3 (0.85%)

    Infosys share price

    1,824.30
    03:58 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    70.5 (4.02%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,646.65
    03:44 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    71.25 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    245.00
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10 (4.26%)

    EPL share price

    270.15
    03:42 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    8.15 (3.11%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    380.35
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    10.95 (2.96%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.85
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    513.15
    03:54 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -46.3 (-8.28%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,257.65
    03:53 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -36.35 (-2.81%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    654.85
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-2.79%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    406.00
    03:29 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    -11.25 (-2.7%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    554.00
    03:51 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    47.45 (9.37%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,658.95
    03:43 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    1262.95 (8.77%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,409.95
    03:55 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    101.7 (7.77%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,263.35
    03:52 PM | 6 NOV 2024
    231.45 (7.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.00110.00
      Chennai
      80,371.00110.00
      Delhi
      80,523.00110.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.00110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.