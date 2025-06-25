South Korea bans dog meat industry, but questions linger over fate of half a million dogs: Report

South Korea’s landmark decision to ban the dog meat industry is being hailed as a major win for animal rights and a reflection of evolving societal values. The sweeping legislation, passed unanimously in January 2024, will make breeding, slaughtering, selling, and serving dogs for meat illegal nationwide by 2027.

However, the ban has also raised a difficult question: what happens to the estimated hundreds of thousands of dogs currently being raised for consumption?

According to a BBC report, while the move marks the beginning of the end for a centuries-old practice, it has left both dog meat farmers and animal welfare groups facing uncertainty. As per data from South Korea’s Ministry for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, more than 520,000 dogs were being raised on 1,156 farms as of 2022. Nearly 388,000 dogs were consumed annually across 1,666 restaurants.

While public attitudes towards dog meat have shifted dramatically in recent years, with a 2023 Gallup poll showing only 8% of South Koreans consumed dog meat in the past year (down from 27% in 2015), the logistical and ethical challenges of phasing out the industry remain complex.

Animal rights groups have welcomed the move. JungAh Chae of Humane Society International Korea described the law as “history in the making.” Yet, rescue organisations are now racing against time to rehome dogs that would otherwise face abandonment or euthanasia.

Dog meat farmers, meanwhile, are voicing deep concern. Some, like Mr. Chan-woo—who joined the trade a decade ago—say the industry is now in “complete limbo,” as they await clarity on government compensation or transition support. Others, including Mr. Joo, fear that without concrete assistance, the pressure could lead to desperate outcomes.

The legislation has also sparked resistance from those who see the move as government overreach into personal dietary choices. While younger generations increasingly view dogs as family members, others argue that the law undermines cultural tradition.

