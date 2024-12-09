Embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been banned from leaving the country amid continued calls for his ouster. The restrictions were imposed by the Justice Ministry on Monday as authorities investigate allegations of rebellion and other charges. Yoon is facing increasing pressure to resign following his short-lived declaration of martial law and narrowly escaped impeachment on Saturday.

Justice Ministry officials told a parliamentary hearing that it had banned Yoon from leaving the country following requests by police, prosecutors and an anti-corruption agency.

A sitting South Korean president has immunity from prosecution while in office, but that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason. A senior National Police Agency officer also told local reporters on Monday that they could also detain Yoon if conditions were met.

Also Read | South Korea Set for More Turmoil After Yoon Escapes Impeachment

Yoon is likely to leave office in the near future — whether of his own volition orvia impeachment. PPP chief Han Dong-hun has already said that his party will seek an ‘orderly’ early exit for Yoon without giving a timeline. The politician said that Yoon had also agreed to the transition. Meanwhile opposition parties have vowed to submit a new impeachment motion against him this week.

Experts suggest that that PPP lawmakers will eventually join the Opposition efforts to impeach the President amid swelling public outrage. Tens of thousands have gathered on the streets of Seoul over the past few days to demand his ouster. Several unions and labour groups also started hourly strikes over the weekend.

Why was martial law imposed in South Korea?

Yoon sent heavily armed soldiers into the streets of Seoul earlier this week — declaring martial law for the first time since 1980. He claimed in a live telecast that the move would “eliminate anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness”. The President also lashed out at the opposition party for ‘paralysing governance’ for the sake of “impeachments, special investigations, and shielding their leader from justice”.

Chaotic scenes unfolded within hours of the declaration — with lawmakers eventually climbing the walls of the National Assembly compound to reverse the order. The police clashed with protesters in several areas while soldiers flew in on military helicopters to storm the National Assembly compound in Seoul. Almost 300 soldiers tried to lock down the National Assembly while parliamentary staffers blocked them with sofas and fire extinguishers.

Also Read | The six hours of chaos that dragged South Korea into martial law and back

The doors of the National Assembly in Seoul was closed some 30 minutes after the imposition of martial law. The police was also alerted in advance by the President and blocked the gates of the compound. Special forces troops were also seen breaking in via the windows at the back of the building. Officials from both parties indicate that the soldiers had been ordered to detain key politicians. The special forces chief later described being given orders to "drag out" MPs from parliament.