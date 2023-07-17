Extreme weather conditions have gripped the world, wherein US, Europe battle record heatwaves on one hand, on the other east Asian countries like South Korea, India, and Japan are battling extreme floods.

The wrath of monsoon, cloud bursts, flash floods have caused damage to life and property in several Asian nations. In South Korea, heavy rainfall lashed the divided nation for a ninth day on Monday, even as rescue teams struggle to search for survivors amid landslides, submerged tunnels.

According to reports, a total of 40 people have died, 34 others are injured and more than 10,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes since 9 July. The severest damage has been concentrated in South Korea's central and southern regions.

The government has deployed nearly 900 rescue workers to the tunnel who have so far pulled up 13 bodies and rescued nine people who were treated for injuries. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were in the submerged cars.

The incidence of a muddy tunnel where several are trapped, several died has shook the nation. Hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, continued to search for survivors in a muddy tunnel where about 15 vehicles, including a bus, got trapped in a flash flood that may have filled up the passageway within minutes Saturday evening.

According to latest report, rescue workers had pumped out most of the water from the tunnel and were searching the site on foot, a day after they used rubber boats to move and transport bodies on stretchers.

Hundreds of emergency workers, soldiers and police were also looking for any survivors in the southeastern town of Yecheon, where at least nine people were dead and eight others listed as missing after landslides destroyed homes and buckled roads, the county office said.

Nearly 200 homes and around 150 roads were damaged or destroyed across the country, while 28,607 people were without electricity over the past several days, the South Korean government said in a report.

The Korea Meteorological Administration maintained heavy rain warnings across large swaths of the country. Torrential rains were dumping up to 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) per hour in some southern areas. The office said the central and southern regions could still get as much as 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of additional rain through Tuesday.