South Korea battered by heavy rainfall for 9th day in a row, death toll rises to 402 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:20 PM IST
In South Korea, heavy rainfall has led to landslides and submerged tunnels, resulting in 40 deaths and thousands of evacuations. The government has deployed nearly 900 rescue workers to the affected areas.
Extreme weather conditions have gripped the world, wherein US, Europe battle record heatwaves on one hand, on the other east Asian countries like South Korea, India, and Japan are battling extreme floods.
