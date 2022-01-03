This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / World / South Korea confirms first 2 deaths linked to Omicron covid variant
South Korea confirms first 2 deaths linked to Omicron covid variant
1 min read.03:22 PM ISTANI
The first deceased in connection with the Omicron variant passed away on Dec. 27, before being confirmed to have been infected with the variant on Dec. 30
The second case was a patient who died on Dec. 29
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
South Korea on Monday confirmed its first two deaths linked to the Omicron COVID-19 variant amid rising worry about the highly transmissible variant.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
South Korea on Monday confirmed its first two deaths linked to the Omicron COVID-19 variant amid rising worry about the highly transmissible variant.
Two people in their 90s, who had been hospitalized at a nursing hospital in Gwangju, about 330 km south of Seoul, posthumously tested positive for the variant, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Two people in their 90s, who had been hospitalized at a nursing hospital in Gwangju, about 330 km south of Seoul, posthumously tested positive for the variant, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).