South Korea declares war on bedbugs after unusual outbreak
South Korea has become the latest country to declare war on bedbugs following a wave of outbreaks in major cities such as Incheon near Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu
South Korea has become the latest country to declare war on bedbugs following a wave of outbreaks in major cities such as Incheon near Seoul and the southeastern city of Daegu. As of Monday, 13 confirmed cases of bedbugs with 32 suspected cases reported nationwide, reported Bloomberg citing the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.