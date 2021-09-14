South Korea fines Google $177 million for abusing smartphone dominance

Korea in August became the first country to pass a law forcing Apple Inc. and Google to open up their app stores to outside payment systems, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative operations everywhere from India to the U.S. That bill becomes effective Sept. 14, the Korea Communications Commission said in a statement. Tuesday’s 207.4 billion won fine is one of the highest levied in the country over abuse of market dominance, with only Qualcomm Inc.’s mobile chipsets drawing higher sanctions.